Ferrari fail with request to review Vettel Montreal penalty

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 21 Jun 2019, 21:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel

The FIA has rejected Ferrari's attempt to overturn a penalty that denied Sebastian Vettel victory at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Vettel was furious after he took the chequered flag in Montreal ahead of Lewis Hamilton, but missed out on a first win of the Formula One season after being given a five-second penalty.

The four-time world champion was deemed to have hampered Hamilton when he returned to the track after running win at turn four on lap 48 of 70.

Vettel argued he had "nowhere to go" but race stewards on Friday denied the Scuderia's request for a right to review the punishment, which the team initially decided not to appeal against.

Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies provided what he described as "overwhelming" evidence to the same stewards ahead of the French Grand Prix this weekend, but Hamilton's victory will stand.

"There are no significant and relevant new elements which were unavailable to the parties at the time of the competition concerned”



FIA reject Ferrari's request to have Vettel's Canada penalty reviewed https://t.co/juAjbAsyPX#F1 pic.twitter.com/l6bAfxABLK — Formula 1 (@F1) June 21, 2019

The stewards came to the verdict that "no significant and relevant new elements which were unavailable to the parties at the time" had been presented by Ferrari.

Ferrari demonstrated elements such as video anaysis of the camera views from both Vettel and Hamilton's cars, as well as video analysis performed by former F1 driver Karun Chandhok.

The hearing came before Valtteri Bottas was quickest in Friday's second practice session at Circuit Paul Ricard after Mercedes team-mate Hamilton set the pace in FP1.

Hamilton could face a Montreal punishment of his own, though, with stewards investigating an incident when the rejoined the track following an error at turn five and Red Bull's Max Vertsappen ran off the track to avoid the championship leader.