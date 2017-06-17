Fisichella happy to wait for Alonso Le Mans appearance

Fernando Alonso's future is up in the air, but Giancarlo Fisichella said he has "no idea" when the Spaniard may race in the Le Mans 24 Hour.

by Omnisport News 17 Jun 2017, 17:08 IST

McLaren driver Fernando Alonso

Giancarlo Fisichella is happy to wait for his former team-mate Fernando Alonso to compete in the Le Mans 24 Hour race.

Two-time Formula One world champion Alonso is in the final year of his contract with McLaren and his future is uncertain.

Alonso is not happy with his team's inability to compete this season and said he will move on if they are unable to challenge again.

The 35-year-old Spaniard raced in the Indy 500 for McLaren-Honda-Andretti last month and plans to complete the Triple Crown' by getting behind the wheel for the famous Le Mans 24.

However, Alonso said he can complete that goal later in his career as it is easier to adjust than was the case for the Indy 500 and Fisichella is in no rush for his ex-Renault F1 colleague to commit.

Speaking on behalf of Ferrari, Fisichella told Omnisport: "Fernando is not having easy seasons in F1. I believe Indianapolis was a good sport and media operation.

"I have no idea about his plans in the short terms, but he always said that he wanted to race the 24 hours of Le Mans.

"I am happy to wait for him, and I would love to have the chance to challenge him on track again."