Fit again Aravind KP to compete in Dakar Rally for third time

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team on Monday announced that India's Aravind KP will be its fourth rider for the 2019 Dakar Rally to be held in Peru from January 6-17.

Aravind has recovered from his injuries suffered during the PanAfrica Rally and has been training in Spain for the last few weeks. It will will be his third Dakar outing and he will be riding the Dakar-spec RTR 450 Rally motorcycle.

"Dakar is the ultimate challenge for any racer and I am glad to be a part of it for the third consecutive time. I thank TVS Racing and Sherco for believing in me and giving me another opportunity to fulfil my dream of finishing the rally," he said.

"The past 10 months has been a journey of ups and downs but I have focused on my fitness and recovery to ensure I am ready for Dakar. The next one month will be crucial to my preparation and I will be going to Morocco to train with my team mates," Aravind added.

The Sherco TVS squad also includes the experienced Metge brothers -- Michael and Adrien of France -- and former Enduro Champion Lorenzo Santolino of Spain.

The 41st Edition of the Dakar Rally will cover only one country, unlike previous editions. It will start from Lima before cruising through terrains of Pisco, San Juan de Marcona, Arequipa and Moquegua, covering a total distance of over 5000 km