Former NASCAR team owner Harry Scott Jr. dead at 51

Scott worked with drivers Clint Bowyer, Justin Allgaier and Michael Annett in the NASCAR Cup Series.

by Omnisport News 04 Aug 2017, 01:11 IST

Former NASCAR Cup Series owner Harry Scott Jr. has died, according to his family. He was 51.

Scott died Wednesday, although his family declined to say how he passed away.

“We are shocked and saddened to confirm that Harry Scott, Jr., age 51, passed away yesterday, August 2, 2017. Harry will be remembered as a loving family man and successful business owner," the statement read (via NASCAR.com). "We ask that everyone please keep Harry’s smile, generosity and essential kindness in your thoughts and prayers. Details about funeral services will be announced when they are finalized.”

Scott was a team owner in the Sprint Cup Series from 2013-16 and worked with drivers Clint Bowyer, Justin Allgaier, and Michael Annett. Kyle Larson, Michael McDowell and Bobby Labonte also drove cars fielded by Scott.

Many members of the NASCAR community took to social media to remember Scott, including Allgaier.

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of @harryscottjr...... we won the #KNEast championship in 2014.....We had great times together. pic.twitter.com/bPlBO5HmQ0 — Ben Rhodes (@benrhodes) August 3, 2017

On top of owning two Cup Series teams, Scott was a co-owner of an Xfinity Series team with Chip Ganassi.