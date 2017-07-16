From 20 points clear to one - Stunning Silverstone finish blows open F1 title race

Lewis Hamilton turned a 20-point deficit to just one point as Sebastian Vettel suffered a dramatic puncture at the British Grand Prix.

New life was injected into the Formula One drivers' title race as Lewis Hamilton left Silverstone a solitary point behind Sebastian Vettel.

The Ferrari man saw his lead of 20 points dissolve to just one as a dramatic late puncture denied him crucial points as Hamilton dominated his way to a record-equalling fifth British Grand Prix victory.

Hamilton is also a five-time winner around the Hungaroring, next up on the F1 calendar, where top spot will be on his mind.

Here's how the title race unfolded on a dramatic Silverstone Sunday...

Pre-race. Gap: 20 points - Hamilton endured a frustrating Austrian Grand Prix, with Vettel opening up strong lead with second place behind Valtteri Bottas.

Lap 1/51. Gap: 10 points - But Hamilton responded with his fifth pole position around Silverstone - equalling another Jim Clark benchmark, while Vettel could only qualify third behind Kimi Raikkonen.

Lap 2/51. Gap: 7 points - Vettel loses out to Max Verstappen off the line as the Red Bull gets away and secures third place after a short tussle with the German.

Lap 14/51. Gap: 7 points - Vettel fights back to Verstappen's gearbox, but cannot get by the Dutchman on track, amid typically fierce defence from the youngster.

Lap 20/51. Gap: 7 points - Strategy comes to the fore for Vettel as Ferrari pull off the undercut on Verstappen. The German stays fourth, but Bottas ahead still needs to pit.

Lap 33/51. Gap: 10 points - Indeed, Bottas is serviced, which elevates Vettel to a podium place.

Lap 43/51. Gap: 7 points - However, the early strategy win comes back to cost Vettel somewhat as Bottas, on quicker tyres, comfortably blasts past at Stowe.

Lap 49/51. Gap: 1 point - And things go from bad to worse for Vettel as his front left tyre delaminates, forcing him into a last-gasp stop, which salvages seventh place and the narrowest of championship leads.