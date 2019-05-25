Gasly handed Monaco grid penalty

Pierre Gasly in the Red Bull garage in Monaco

Pierre Gasly has been handed a three-place grid penalty at the Monaco Grand Prix, dropping the Red Bull driver from fifth to eighth.

The Frenchman has been penalised for blocking Haas' Romain Grosjean, who was attempting to set a flying lap at the end of Q2 but had to abort his effort.

A furious Grosjean, who vented on team radio, was subsequently eliminated from the session and will line up in 13th on the grid.

His Haas team-mate Kevin Magnussen, though, is the biggest beneficiary of Gasly's penalty as he moves up one spot to fifth place.

Daniel Ricciardo and Daniil Kvyat also benefit, progressing to sixth and seventh positions respectively.

Gasly, who has struggled to match the pace of Max Verstappen at Red Bull this season, was also handed one penalty point.

Race stewards accepted he had been unlikely to have seen Grosjean, but Red Bull admitted they had not warned their driver, who was on the racing line and must now pay a steep price on a track where overtaking is notoriously difficult.

The clock is ticking down on Q2 and Romain Grosjean is on a hot lap... #MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/IyNLaoDcs8 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 25, 2019

There was also a three-place penalty for Antonio Giovinazzi, awarded for impeding Nico Hulkenberg in Q1. The Alfa Romeo driver drops to 18th on the grid, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc moving up one spot to 15th as a result.

Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel are the top four drivers on the grid for Sunday's race.