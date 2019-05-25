×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Gasly handed Monaco grid penalty

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    25 May 2019, 23:44 IST
Gasly - Cropped
Pierre Gasly in the Red Bull garage in Monaco

Pierre Gasly has been handed a three-place grid penalty at the Monaco Grand Prix, dropping the Red Bull driver from fifth to eighth.

The Frenchman has been penalised for blocking Haas' Romain Grosjean, who was attempting to set a flying lap at the end of Q2 but had to abort his effort.

A furious Grosjean, who vented on team radio, was subsequently eliminated from the session and will line up in 13th on the grid.

His Haas team-mate Kevin Magnussen, though, is the biggest beneficiary of Gasly's penalty as he moves up one spot to fifth place.

Daniel Ricciardo and Daniil Kvyat also benefit, progressing to sixth and seventh positions respectively.

Gasly, who has struggled to match the pace of Max Verstappen at Red Bull this season, was also handed one penalty point.

Race stewards accepted he had been unlikely to have seen Grosjean, but Red Bull admitted they had not warned their driver, who was on the racing line and must now pay a steep price on a track where overtaking is notoriously difficult.

There was also a three-place penalty for Antonio Giovinazzi, awarded for impeding Nico Hulkenberg in Q1. The Alfa Romeo driver drops to 18th on the grid, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc moving up one spot to 15th as a result.

Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel are the top four drivers on the grid for Sunday's race.

Advertisement
Ferrari set the pace as Gasly suffers 'pretty big crash' in F1 testing
RELATED STORY
Ricciardo gets grid penalty after reversing into Kvyat
RELATED STORY
Hamilton beats out Bottas as Leclerc suffers Monaco nightmare
RELATED STORY
Frustration for Mercedes as Gasly impresses
RELATED STORY
Leclerc demands Ferrari answers and prays for rain after Monaco farce
RELATED STORY
2019 Monaco E-Prix | Race Highlights | Formula E
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Pole-sitter Bottas wary of 'unpredictable' Baku
RELATED STORY
Without him, I would have one title – Hamilton dedicates Monaco pole to Lauda
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Leclerc aims to play it cool in Bahrain
RELATED STORY
Formula E Monaco E-Prix Preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us