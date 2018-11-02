×
Gaurav Gill gears up for his 6th National title

PTI
NEWS
News
02 Nov 2018, 17:53 IST

Itanagar, Nov 2 (PTI) India's top rallyist Gaurav Gill will be hoping to inch closer to his sixth national title as the Rally of Arunachal, Round 3 of the MRF FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2018, that started on Friday.

Gill, the Team Mahindra Adventure spearhead, who won the gruelling Dakshin Dare Rally last month, has won the first two rounds with consummate ease.

Along with his trusted co-driver Musa Sherif, Gill is expected to thrill the local crowds with his speed and daredevilry behind the wheel.

He will have to keep an eye on his team-mate Amittrajit Ghosh (co-driver Ashwin Naik), though, who will be aiming to upstage him.

Ghosh is currently in the second position and has been driving a lot more assuredly, even though he had to drop out of contention in the Dakshin Dare Rally owing to vehicle malfunction.

Team Mahindra Adventure will be wary of Arka Motorsports' Karna Kadur, who is likely to enjoy a slight edge over the tarmac stretches.

Kadur has a new driver by his side, PVS Murthy, and is leading the charts in the INRC 2 category. He is third behind Gill and Ghosh in the overall championship standings.

His team-mate Rahul Kanthraj (co-driver Vivek Y Bhatt) is also a strong contender, currently holding the second position in the INRC 2 category.

Aroor Vikram Rao (co-driver Somayya AG) is leading the INRC 3 category and he will be keen to consolidate his position in the picturesque locals of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Rally of Arunachal will cover a total distance of 135.92 kilometres, with total of 100.10 kilometres earmarked for seven special stages

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
