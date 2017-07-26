Hamilton and Raikkonen in hunt for Hungaroring records – Hungarian GP in numbers

Sebastian Vettel will be eager to hit back this weekend, but no driver has more wins at the Hungaroring than Lewis Hamilton.

by Omnisport News 26 Jul 2017, 16:15 IST

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his 2016 victory at the Hungaroring

Lewis Hamilton could match Michael Schumacher's record tally of Formula One pole positions when he returns to another happy hunting ground this weekend.

Hamilton is just a point behind Sebastian Vettel in what is proving to be a thrilling battle for the drivers' title after claiming a record-equalling fifth British Grand Prix win last time out.

The Mercedes driver will have high hopes of heading into the mid-season break as the championship leader by following that home success up with another victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.

No driver has been on top of the podium more times than Hamilton at the Hungaroring, where he has five victories to his name and can match the great Schumacher's total of 68 poles if he sets the pace in qualifying.

Vettel won in Hungary two years ago, while his Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen can set a record for the most podium finishes in the race.

Here are a selection of Opta statistics ahead of the race.

68 - Hamilton could move level with Schumacher as the driver with the most pole positions in F1 history with 68.

5 - Hamilton has more wins at Hungaroring than any other driver. He has won five of the last 10 races in Hungary (2007, 2009, 2012, 2013 and 2016), the first three with McLaren.

10 - After 10 races this season no driver has won back-to-back races.

3 - Only three of the last 12 races in Hungary have been won by the pole-sitter. Hamilton triumphed on each of those occasions.

4 - Valtteri Bottas has finished on the podium in four consecutive races for the first time in his F1 career. The Finn has never been in the top three in his four races in Hungary, though, picking up points only twice.

11 - Vettel's 2015 win in Hungary ended Ferrari's 11-year wait for victory at the Hungaroring.

7 - Raikkonen is aiming to become the driver with the most podium finishes at the Hungarian GP. He has seven, alongside Schumacher and Ayrton Senna.

4 - Raikkonen could also set the record for the most fastest laps at Hungaroring, his four putting him level with Schumacher. He notched his fourth last year, the only time he managed it at any track in 2016.