Hamilton building a legacy as one of F1's greatest - Wolff

Toto Wolff says Lewis Hamilton is "building a legacy" with Mercedes, while Valtteri Bottas is "getting better with each passing weekend".

by Omnisport News 24 Jul 2017, 20:48 IST

Lewis Hamilton is "building a legacy as one of Formula One's greatest drivers", according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

Hamilton trails championship leader Sebastian Vettel by just a single point at the midway point of the season following his fourth consecutive win at the British Grand Prix.

There had been talk in the build-up to the Silverstone race of a falling out between Hamilton and Wolff, after the Briton failed to show at a promotional event in London.

Wolff dismissed those claims and, ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, says Hamilton is elevating himself to a status alongside some of the sport's former greats.

"Our drivers have been one of our biggest strengths so far," he said. "Lewis has delivered some consummate performances this year in China, Canada and Silverstone in particular.

"The win in front of his home crowd was emotionally charged and I am sure he is carrying that energy with him right now.

"As we see almost each weekend, he is equalling and matching new records in our sport's history and building a legacy as one of the sport's greatest drivers.

"Budapest has always been a good circuit for him but, as he knows better than anybody else, the past is no guarantee of future performance. It's all about the right preparation, hard work and delivering on the day."

Team-mate Valtteri Bottas, meanwhile, has steadily driven himself into championship contention after replacing reigning champion Nico Rosberg for 2017.

"Valtteri has embodied Finnish resolve and fighting spirit," added Wolff. "He has a fierce work ethic, steely approach and a great natural talent.

"He threw himself into the challenge of switching teams and we are now starting to see his full potential reveal itself. I have the feeling he is getting better with each passing weekend and is already a more complete driver than at the start of the season.

"I'm excited to imagine how he will continue to develop for the rest of the season."