Hamilton clarifies F1 retirement talk

Lewis Hamilton said walking away from F1 at the end of this season is not on his mind at the moment.

by Omnisport News 23 Jun 2017, 00:12 IST

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton says he is not planning to bring his Formula One career to an end this year soon after hinting that he could walk away from the sport.

The Mercedes driver fuelled speculation over his future ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with comments reportedly made to the FIA's official in-house magazine, Auto.

Hamilton is said to have told the publication "My destiny is in my own hands. I can decide to stop at the end of this year."

However, in an interview on the official F1 website, the Brit said he is not looking to walk away, just as his former team-mate Nico Rosberg did after winning the world title last year.

"Firstly I do not feel that I am in a place that I have to move aside for a youngster coming through right now." Hamilton said.

"For sure, the dream for a lot of sportsmen is to retire whilst still on top - but in reverse you could then say that people stop before their time.

"I have decided not to stop before my time and at the moment I do not plan to."

Hamilton added: "The grass is always greener on the other side. There are many parts of the season that stop you from doing other things, but there are also so many great things that come along with it, which I am really enjoying at the moment.

"Of course there are a lot of things that I would like to do if I had more time throughout the season. There is so much that I would like to achieve and tick off my bucket list. But then I would probably look back and realise that I would not be racing a Formula One car.

"There is a time and a place for lots of different things and I guess prioritising is important, as well as choosing the right time. Right now I am very fortunate being within this team.

"I have an amazing team around me, and an amazing boss who enables me to have time for other interests. All of this keeps me going."