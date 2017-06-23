Hamilton focused on beating Ferrari, not driving for them

Three-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is happy at Mercedes but has not ruled out a future move to rivals Ferrari.

by Omnisport News 23 Jun 2017, 02:03 IST

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has played down speculation he could one day leave Mercedes for Ferrari, and insisted he is only focused on beating the Italian team.

Ferrari have long been linked with a move for the three-time Formula One champion as they reportedly begin planning their future driver line-ups.

Hamilton has previously spoken of his respect for Ferrari and refused to rule out a switch at some point in his career.

But the Briton says he is committed to helping Mercedes, and only interested in coming up with ways to beat Ferrari in their 2017 championship battle.

"That [moving to Ferrari] is not something I am thinking about at the moment - rather the contrary, as I am getting my head around how to beat them!," he told the official F1 website.

"Nevertheless, I have never made it a secret that I am a huge fan of the team, of what they have achieved in the history of motorsport and also in the normal world in regards to their street cars.

"Who knows what the future holds, but at the moment I cannot imagine being anywhere else but here [at Mercedes].

"I am really enjoying the fight that we have with Ferrari."

The latest episode of Mercedes versus Ferrari takes place in Baku this weekend at the inaugural Azerbaijan Grand Prix.