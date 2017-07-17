Hamlin holds off Larson to win Overton's 301

The victory was the first of the season for Denny Hamlin, who ended a 20-race drought.

Denny Hamlin was victorious in NASCAR on Sunday, taking out the Overton's 301 ahead of Kyle Larson.

After winning the second stage of Overton's 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch boasted he was going to "lap the field" and win Sunday's race.

But Busch was penalised twice entering the pits too fast and dropped back into the field as Hamlin reigned supreme.

Hamlin patiently ran near the front the entire day and made perfectly strategic pit stops to win the race at Loudon.

To win Hamlin had to hold off Larson to clinch a spot in NASCAR's playoff. The victory was the first of the season and third at New Hampshire for the 36-year-old, who ended a 20-race drought.

"I was just trying to do everything I could do to pace," Hamlin told NBC Sports. "I knew [Larson] had a fast car."

Busch led 73 laps over the first half of the race and 95 total laps, but was penalised twice in the second half of the race for speeding.

His first penalty on Lap 239 dropped him from first to 21st and he was penalised again while pitting for tires on Lap 263 and finished 12th.

Martin Truex Jr. picked up his Series-leading 14th stage victory by capturing the first stage of Sunday's race.

Truex, who led 78 of the first 151 laps and a race-high 137 total laps, fell back after getting a flat on Lap 218, but made his way toward the front to finish third.

In a race that had just seven cautions, Matt Kenseth and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top five behind Hamlin, Larson and Truex.

Erik Jones saw his playoff chances take a hit when his day ended with a wreck on Lap 40 because of a cut left front tire. Joey Logano had to go into the garage on Lap 175 and had a rear suspension part removed from the No. 22. He did not return to the track until Lap 206 and finished 37th.