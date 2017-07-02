I thought I could beat him - Folger aims for better

Marc Marquez had to hold off Jonas Folger to win again at the Sachsenring and the German believes he could have gone one better.

by Omnisport News 02 Jul 2017, 20:29 IST

Dani Pedrosa, Marc Marquez and Jonas Folger on the Sachsenring podium

Jonas Folger believes he had the pace to win the German Grand Prix after having to settle for second behind the 'King of the Ring' Marc Marquez on Sunday.

Marquez won at the Sachsenring from pole for the eighth year in succession across all classes - a run that has extended into his fifth MotoGP campaign.

However, the Spaniard was pushed all the way to take top spot in the riders' standings by Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rookie Folger, who secured his first MotoGP podium in his home race.

Folger snatched the lead of the race on lap six, but an error into turn one five circuits later put Marquez back into P1 and a similar slip-up at the same spot gave the reigning champion enough breathing room.

The German has had to play second fiddle to fellow rookie Johann Zarco at the independent Yamaha team this year and, although he came away with a Sachsenring lap record, was left wondering what might have been.

#GermanGP proud moment: First time a German rider receives the Ring from Hohenstein-Ernstthal's Major for the fastest lap during the race pic.twitter.com/nDrhxyyLX8 — Jonas Folger (@JonasFolger94) July 2, 2017

"I don't know what to say, really," said Folger. "I was really strong and I could follow Marc quite well.

"I couldn't believe that we made a gap to the rest, I thought Dani [Pedrosa] was going to stay [close].

"I was behind [Marquez] trying to save tyres, suddenly I made one big mistake in turn one.

"I lost a little bit to Marc, I tried to recover and burned the tyre.

"I didn't have the lap time that he made in the last two laps but, really, I thought I could beat him today.

"I had a good rhythm but the tyre, two laps before [the end], gave up."