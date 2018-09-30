Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
I wanted it more! - Hamilton delighted to pip Vettel after incident

5   //    30 Sep 2018, 19:49 IST
Lewis Hamilton leads Sebastian Vettel in Russia

Lewis Hamilton believes his desire saw him get the better of Sebastian Vettel, having been disappointed race officials did not acknowledge an incident between the pair in Russia.

The defending Formula One champion and current leader was frustrated after title rival Vettel passed him as he emerged from the pit lane on lap 14, with marshals seeing no issue when the German defended his position.

But Hamilton was determined to hit back and quickly then overtook the Ferrari man before going on to claim a crucial victory, moving 50 points clear in the standings.

And the Briton, while unhappy with Vettel's tactics, was pleased to be rewarded for having "wanted it more".

"[Vettel] moved over to the inside and moved again and nearly put me in the wall," Hamilton said. "I thought that was a double move, but the race marshals didn't see it.

"Fortunately, I was able to get out of the wall and then it was a question of who was going to brake later at the next corner. I wanted it more at the time."

Giving his own version of events, Vettel explained: "I managed to jump Lewis. He had a run into Turn 2 and then I didn't see him through the left-hander.

"I gave room even if I didn't want to, so it remains fair - tough but fair."

