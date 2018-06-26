India's 1st intl football pre season tournament from July 24

Kochi, Jun 26 (PTI) India's first international football pre-season tournament, Toyota Yaris LaLiga World, will get underway here from July 24, with ISL club Kerala Blasters FC, A-League's Melbourne City FC and Girona FC from LaLiga locking horns in a three-way tournament.

The three sides will play across five days at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here, starting on July 24, the organisers said in a release here.

The Toyota Yaris LaLiga World has been created to showcase India as a pre-season football destination for clubs around the globe, with an aim to creating a calender event at a grand scale.

The tournament will celebrate the growing love and passion for the game in the country and provide top-notch football action to Indian fans who crave for a world-class experience, it said.

This edition spans three continents and promises to be a truly international event.

One of ISL's biggest clubs, Kerala Blasters FC, will look to kick start their pre-season playing these top foreign clubs at home.

Australian Club Melbourne City FC, managed by Warren Joyce, will come in after a strong third-placed finish in the recently concluded and hotly contested A-League, the best finish by the Club in their history.

LaLiga's Girona FC will look to add Spanish flavour on their maiden trip to India.

After joining the top-flight last season,Girona FC made a strong statement beating defending champions Real Madrid.

LaLiga ambassador and Spainish football legend Fernando Motientes, who unveiled the tournament trophy here, speaking on behalf of LaLiga, said he was immensely pleased to be part of such a hisatoric moment.

"Pre-season tournaments are the best preparatory ground for a club to prepare for the season ahead. I remember how playing pre-season friendlies helped me identify the areas that I needed to work upon and the better prepared