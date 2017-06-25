Iowa Speedway for the NASCAR All-Star Race? Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. say yes

With calls for the NASCAR All-Star Race to be rotated to different tracks, Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. are touting Iowa Speedway.

by Omnisport News 25 Jun 2017, 23:11 IST

If NASCAR decides to move the NASCAR All-Star Race from Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. believe they have the perfect location: Iowa Speedway.

“To see how much support that the Iowa Speedway gets from the fans, it’s pretty incredible,” Stenhouse told the Des Moines Register during a recent visit to Iowa. “I’d love to get the All-Star race here.”

The midseason all-star event has been held at CMS every year but one since its inception in 1985 (Atlanta Motor Speedway hosted the event in 1986). But attendance has lagged in recent years, and too often the leader has a car that's virtually impossible to pass, limiting action. That's led to suggestions by even drivers that the event be rotated around to other tracks, much as with the all-star events in other sports.

While Iowa Speedway, which opened in 2006, doesn't have the history of others tracks, it's been a good venue for Xfinity and Camping World Truck series events. NASCAR owns the 0.875-mile track in Newton, Iowa, 30 miles east of Des Moines.

“I’d love for the All-Star race to be in Iowa,” Stenhouse told the Register. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been back to Iowa Speedway. But I definitely have some good memories of that. I think I know how to still get around there. It’s been awhile. I’d love to come back there.”

Kyle Larson seconded the notion.

“I would like that better than Charlotte, for sure. ... I’d be down for it,” Larson said.