Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports agree to 3-year extension

The Hendrick Motorsports/Jimmie Johnson/Lowe's relationship is one of the most successful and iconic partnerships in NASCAR history.

by Omnisport News 16 Jun 2017, 19:14 IST

Jimmie Johnson and team owner Rick Hendrick

Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday it has reached a contract extension with Jimmie Johnson that will keep the defending NASCAR Cup champion in the No. 48 Chevrolet through 2020.

In a related move, the team announced Lowe's Companies Inc., which has sponsored Johnson since his NASCAR debut in 2001, will continue as the primary sponsor of the No. 48 team through at least 2018.

The Hendrick/Johnson/Lowe's relationship is one of the most successful and iconic partnerships in NASCAR history. Johnson won his record-tying seventh NASCAR Cup championship last season, and is a threat to win again this year, with three wins already this season. Earlier this month, the 41-year-old driver won his 83rd career race, tying him with his childhood hero Cale Yarborough for sixth on the sport's all-time victory list.

“My relationship with Lowe’s, Hendrick Motorsports and all of my teammates means so much to me,” Johnson said in a statement. “I remember hoping to just win one race. Winning seven championships and 83 races was inconceivable, and now we have the opportunity to do even more together. It says a lot to have one sponsor, one crew chief and one team for so long. I couldn’t be more proud to represent everyone at Lowe’s and Hendrick Motorsports, and I continue to be as grateful for the opportunity as I was when we started.”

Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick said the union between the team, driver, sponsor and crew chief Chad Knaus — Johnson's crew chief throughout his career — has been a perfect match from the start.

“Jimmie is one of the best to ever drive," Hendrick said. "We’re so fortunate to have him as part of our organization, and I feel even luckier to call him a friend. He’s a great champion, a terrific advocate for Lowe’s and a true ambassador for NASCAR. There’s no better person, and he’s as good in the race car today as he’s ever been.

“It’s such an incredible success story. Without our partnership with Lowe’s, it never would’ve happened. Jimmie was the perfect driver. Chad was the perfect person to lead the team. Every piece of the puzzle just fell into place. It’s been an unbelievable experience to watch it all unfold, and we’ve still got more work to do.”