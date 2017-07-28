Joe Gibbs Racing suspends crew members after heated exchange with Kyle Busch's crew chief

Joe Gibbs Racing suspended two crew members from Martin Truex Jr.'s No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team for three races stemming from a post-race altercation after Sunday's Brickyard 400 involving Kyle Busch's crew chief Adam Stevens, the team announced Thursday.

Since JGR has a technical alliance with Furniture Row Racing, it employs crew members to Furniture Row Racing.

“Our No. 78 pit crew is hired, trained and managed by Joe Gibbs Racing," Furniture Row Racing team owner Barney Visser said in a statement. "They are one of the best pit crews on the circuit and have kept us up front all season. We admire the talent and dedication of our pit crew and support all of the decisions and actions taken by Joe Gibbs Racing.”

A video that first aired on Fox Sports on Tuesday showed a frustrated Stevens approaching Truex's crew in their box, a cardinal sin as NASCAR veteran Jeff Hammond explains.

Both Busch's and Truex's teams were upset after their drivers wrecked from the lead on a restart with 49 laps remaining in Sunday's race.

Looking for a record three consecutive wins at Indy and his first victory since winning last year's Brickyard 400, Busch was turned sideways by Truex in Turn 1, as neither driver was willing to give an inch.

Restarting on the bottom, Truex got loose under Busch, colliding with the No. 18 car and sending both into the wall. Truex, who had to quickly exit after his car caught fire, took blame for the accident.

Busch and Truex, the fastest cars of the race, had worked together on restarts, allowing the fastest car to go ahead with the other dropping into second place. In their latest restart, however, they decided to race for the win, throwing their manufacturer alliance out the window.

Truex's front-tire changer Chris Taylor and rear-tire changer Lee Cunningham will miss the races at Pocono, Watkins Glen and Michigan. Kip Wolfmeier and John Royer will fill in on the No. 78 pit crew during the three-race suspension.