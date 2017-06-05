Johnson gets historic win at Dover

Yet another win at Dover saw Jimmie Johnson go level with Cale Yarborough for sixth on the all-time list for NASCAR victories.

by Omnisport News 05 Jun 2017, 04:19 IST

Jimmie Johnson wins at Dover

Jimmie Johnson passed Kyle Larson in overtime to win the AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover International Speedway on Sunday.

it was Johnson's 83rd career NASCAR Cup victory, tying him for sixth with Cale Yarborough on the all-time list.

Many fans could have almost seen this win coming on Saturday, when Johnson unveiled a special commemorative driver's helmet featuring images of Yarborough, a Hall of Famer and a three-time NASCAR Cup champion in the 1970s.

With Johnson now an 11-time winner at Dover, it was not hard to imagine him taking victory on Sunday.

Afterward, Johnson spent much of his TV interview in victory lane talking about how he had been a big Yarborough fan as a kid.

"Cale, you're the man," Johnson told FSI in victory lane. "Thank you for everything you've done for the sport."

It may have seemed predestined that Johnson would win this race, but he had to fight hard for this victory.

His main nemesis, Larson, led 241 of the race's 400 laps, and was sailing toward the chequered flag in the lead with three laps to go.

But a caution set up an overtime restart. Johnson got a great restart, and Larson did not, allowing him to pull away.

"He just took off better than I did… he's a seven-time champion for a reason," Larson told FS1 afterward. "He's got a golden horseshoe somewhere, and he's really good at execution."

Johnson had started from the rear of the field because his team changed a gear in their Chevrolet on race morning.

Martin Truex Jr. won the first two stages of the race, giving him eight stage victories this season. He led 102 laps during the event, and finished third.

Ryan Newman and Chase Elliott round out the top five, while Daniel Suarez finished a career-high sixth.