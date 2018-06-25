Karting : Podium for Bengaluru schoolboy Ruhaan Alva

Ruhaan scores his first podium 2018 at Easykart Italian Championship

Ruhaan Alva in action - Easykart Italian Championship

San Giuseppe (Italy), June 25: India’s Ruhaan Alva enjoyed a fairly successful weekend with a podium finish in the fifth round of the Easykart Italian Championship at the Circuit Pomposa, near here on Sunday.

Ruhaan, a 12-year old schoolboy from Bengaluru, supported by Play Factory and Birel Art India, showed good pace throughout the weekend to finish first runner-up in the 100cc category for his first podium of the 2018 championship.

Earlier, Ruhaan qualified sixth for the pre-final round where he finished fourth. He was running third at one point, but was tapped from behind which saw him drop to sixth. However, he fought his way back to end up fourth.

In the final, Ruhaan yet again made places and was all set to catch up the third-placed driver. At this juncture, the two drivers in front retired due to mechanical problems and Ruhaan found himself in second place as he crossed the finish line.

“I am very happy to get back on the podium. My performance this weekend was quite good, though it could have been better. However, the podium has given me lot of confidence after having finished ninth in the previous two rounds. I look forward to carry forward this momentum into the next round in July,” said Ruhaan.

Ruhaan next heads to Adria International Raceway where the sixth round of the championship is scheduled for July 14-15.