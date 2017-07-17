Keeping Bottas a 'no brainer' for Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas appears to have done enough to convince Mercedes of his worth after just half a season with the Silver Arrows.

by Omnisport News 17 Jul 2017, 14:01 IST

Valtteri Bottas celebrates second-place finish at SIlverstone

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff says it is a "no brainer" to extend Valtteri Bottas' contract beyond the 2017 season.

Bottas was parachuted into the Silver Arrows at short notice following Nico Rosberg's shock retirement after winning the 2016 drivers' championship, but has made the step-up from Williams impressively.

Having cruised to a maiden F1 race victory in Russia, Bottas also took the top step on the podium in Austria.

The Finn continued a run of four podiums in a row when he fought from ninth on the grid to snatch second in Sunday's British Grand Prix, a performance which appears to have convinced Wolff that Bottas is their man.

"I'm really satisfied with Valtteri," Wolff told C More at Silverstone.

"I think looking at his performance, [a contract for 2018] really is a no brainer.

"I think we are 90 per cent ready."

Bottas' security in the team beyond next season is something less certain, with star names such as Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso and Red Bull pair Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen all set to be available ahead of the 2019 campaign.

"But it's not just about next year but also the years after. We have to put all the puzzle pieces together," Wolff added.

"After the race in Budapest I will think about it some more on the beach."