Kurt Busch leaving Stewart-Haas: 'I'm looking forward to the future'

NEWS
News
6   //    03 Dec 2018, 18:58 IST
Busch-Kurt-USNews-081818-ftr-getty
Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch confirmed Sunday night that he will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing, ending a five-season run that included six NASCAR Cup Series victories, the 2017 Daytona 500 among them.

Busch, who joined SHR in 2014, wrote, in part, on Twitter: “I would like to thank Stewart-Haas for 5 fantastic years driving the #41. … Unfortunately, it’s not in the cards for me to stay. I’m looking forward to the future (and) new opportunities ahead.”

There has been speculation that Busch will move to Chip Ganassi Racing, but the 2004 NASCAR Cup champion didn't indicate who he would be driving for in 2019, his 19th full-time Cup Series season.

Busch, 40, is coming off a 2018 season in which he won at Bristol, qualified for the playoffs and finished seventh in the standings.

Team co-owner Tony Stewart responded directly to Busch about his announcement. "You brought passion and a never-ending drive to win," Stewart wrote, in part. "You helped shape (Stewart-Haas Racing) into the team it is today."

SHR's official Twitter feed echoed Stewart: "Your dedication and desire are hard to match. Know the next chapter of your career will be great." 

While Busch has been linked to Ganassi Racing's open ride, Stewart-Haas has given no indication who might take his place.

