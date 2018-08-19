Kurt Busch takes blame for wrecking Martin Truex Jr.: 'I feel terrible about that'

Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch is willing to take the blame for a wreck involving Martin Truex Jr. after taking home his first win of the season at Bristol.

Truex was running in second when he crashed with 69 laps remaining and ended up placing 30th. Busch, however, was quick to say after the race it was his fault.

WOW. Kyle Busch gets into the back of Martin Truex Jr., sending the No. 78 into the inside wall at @BMSUpdates!



Less than 100 to go at BRISTOL! Watch on @NBCSN or stream here: https://t.co/WTwvY7sMVl pic.twitter.com/7S3NU43dgW — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 19, 2018

“Totally my fault, man, I feel terrible about that” Busch said, via NASCAR.com. “Obviously I just misjudged it by a little bit – four inches, six inches, whatever and I got in the gas and was coming up off the corner and was going to slide in behind him (Truex) and I didn’t think I was next to him yet and I clipped him and sent him for a whale of a ride. Hopefully, he’s alright and everything is okay there. I hated that I clipped him, I know he could have had a good shot to win the race too.

"He knows that wasn’t intentional at all. We’ve worked really, really, really, really good together these last two to three years, so that shouldn’t ruin anything between us," Busch added.

Truex acknowledged Busch didn't intentionally wreck him, but said part of the reason for the crash was because he "played too nice."

“(Busch) probably didn’t obviously do it on purpose, but it’s hard Bristol racing,” Truex said. “Probably could’ve shown a little bit more patience. He was a lot faster than me at that point in time.

"He just caught me and probably another lap or so he would’ve went right by. Half his fault, half my fault for following (leader Clint Bowyer) so long. I should’ve knocked his butt out of the way because he held me up for 15-20 laps and burnt my front tires off screwing with him. Played too nice and got the crappy end of the stick.”