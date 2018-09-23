Kyle Busch comes from behind to win again in Virginia

Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch locked up his seventh win of the year, his sixth at Richmond Raceway and 50th of his career at the Federated Auto Parts 400 on Saturday.

NASCAR's regular-season winner started all the way back in 39th on the day because of an unapproved adjustment.

Just like his win in April, Busch started from the back (he started 32nd earlier this year) and came from behind, holding off a charging Kevin Harvick to win.

"That was too close for my comfort, I thought we were a little bit better on the long run, I know Harvick that's kind of his specialty, but we had a really, really good racecar," Busch told NBCSN after the race.

"The M&M's Camry was awesome, guys did a great job coming back from a dismal qualifying effort and preparing a really, really good racecar."

Busch guaranteed himself a spot in the second round of NASCAR's play-offs with his win on Saturday.

Truex won each of the first two stages and led 163 laps but ultimately finished third. He still has not won at Richmond Raceway.

"It was really good all day, just man I don't know what we've got to do to win this race," Truex told NBCSN.

"We've led, we've probably led more than anyone here ever that's not won it, it's just crazy, but it wasn't meant to be."

Truex has now led 675 laps in the last five races at Richmond Raceway. He has not finished higher than third.