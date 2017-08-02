Kyle Busch could be 'done' in Truck Series if new NASCAR rules continue to limit him as a driver

by Omnisport News 02 Aug 2017, 03:32 IST

Starting next season, NASCAR drivers with more than five years of full-time experience in the Cup Series will be limited to a maximum of seven races in the Xfinity Series and five races in the Truck Series, much to the chagrin of Kyle Busch.

Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Tuesday, Busch said if the amount of races he's allowed to race in continue to shrink to zero, he may cease his team operations in the Truck Series.

"I skipped three months of racing Xfinity (between March, 2017 and June, 2017). There were nine races in that time. You had one race won by an Xfinity regular, so it didn't change a damn thing by eliminating the races that Cup drivers can run. We all get together this off-season and pick and choose our races around each other's schedules, we can still screw it up as much as we want to screw it up and piss everybody off. So I wouldn't be too certain that that might not happen."

This year, Busch and other Cup Series regulars were allowed to race in 10 Xfinity and seven Truck races.

"But if we keep continuing to put the limits on it, I'm going to tell you right now, if the limits to the Truck Series go to zero, I'm done," Busch said. "So you wouldn't see Kyle Busch Motorsports teams out on the race track. That's just the way I'm going to make it and we'll see how that progresses as the years go along. You know, the Xfinity Series side, I'm sure Joe's [Gibbs] frustrated. I know I'm frustrated. We'll just continue to race the races we're allowed to run with the sponsorship that we have. We got great partners."

According to ESPN.com, it costs $5-6 million per season to sponsor a top Xfinity ride and $3 million-$4 million for a truck. Without big names, sponsors could pull out, leaving fewer teams in the sport.

Kyle Busch Motorsports fields three teams in the Truck Series this season including Christopher Bell and Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender Noah Gragson. Busch, Myatt Snider, Todd Gilliland and Harrison Burton split time behind the wheel of the team’s third entry.

Busch, who has 89 career wins in the Xfinity Series and 48 in the Truck Series, also said he may discontinue operations in the Truck Series due to missing out on the "fun factor."

"I enjoy going out and running Truck races and if I'm not allowed to do that, then why am I owning a team that I'm not allowed to race for?," Busch said.

"It just doesn't make any sense. If I'm out there spending money for other drivers and whatnot to come up through the ranks, but yet, I'm getting beat up as (well as) not allowed to drive in it and it's no fun for me, then why am I spending my money to continue to evolve talent that's going to replace me one day."

Additionally for next season, drivers who have elected to earn Cup Series championship points, regardless of series tenure, will be ineligible to compete in the regular season finale and playoff races in each of the Truck and Xfinity series, as well as the Dash 4 Cash races in the Xfinity Series.