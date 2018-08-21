Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kyle Busch gets vote of confidence from NASCAR president: 'Keep being yourself'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
53   //    21 Aug 2018, 06:16 IST
Kyle-Busch-060217-USNews-Getty-FTR
Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch has been one of NASCAR's most polarizing drivers for years, and he was involved in several controversial incidents this past weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. During the race, he accidentally crashed Martin Truex Jr., and after the event, an angry fan reportedly confronted him.

Yet Busch has always had his fans, and he always will. Count NASCAR President Brent Dewar among Busch's supporters.

Busch, who is active on social media — he has almost 900,000 followers — got tagged in a tweet Sunday from someone who embedded a video of Joey Logano giving an Interview at Bristol. 

"@KyleBusch this is how you give an interview," the tweet advised.

Busch responded to the tweet, "And if all of us r the same then aren’t we Vanilla and boring?! Sport needs characters. Careful what u wish for."

That prompted Dewar to weigh in on the matter.

"Keep being yourself and wheeling it like you can!"

Some fans can hate Busch's style, but they can't argue with his results. He currently leads the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup standings and has six victories this season.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Kyle Busch on working with Toyota, Adam Stevens & his...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR: Kyle Busch wins Cup Series race at Chicagoland
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Chicagoland: Kyle Busch beats Kyle...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Bristol: Kurt Busch picks up first win...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Pocono: Kyle Busch holds on to win...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at New Hampshire: Kevin Harvick bumps Kyle...
RELATED STORY
Kyle Busch takes blame for wrecking Martin Truex Jr.: 'I...
RELATED STORY
Watch: Kyle Larson's in-car camera shows last-lap duel...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Charlotte: Kyle Busch dominates to win...
RELATED STORY
Kyle Busch rips his pit crew, defends his comments
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us