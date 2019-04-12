Kyle Busch talks 200th win, hot start to season, what's next

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 12 Apr 2019, 03:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch has been unstoppable to start the year, winning 10 races — including three Cup events — across the NASCAR national series.

In the process, he passed Richard Petty's all-time wins record with a victory in the TruNorth Global 250 Gander Outdoors race in the Truck Series on March 23.

He now sits at 202 wins all time, as he took home a victory in the Xfinity Series in Texas and another at Bristol Motor Speedway last week, and he has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

“I think anything beyond the recent 200 is just another number," Busch told Omnisport this week. "I mean, I could go lightly and say 250, or I could reach for the stars and say 300. What's wrong with that?

"Being close to 100 on Xfinity, that's what I said I'd quit at. The Truck stuff, being in the 50s, I'd love to be able to continue on with that, race my trucks. I like that, working with my guys, my team, my company. On the Cup side, as well, too. Somebody asked me, 'Is 100 a number?' Sure, we'll set the next number on the Cup side at 100. It's going to be hard to get there, no question about that. You might as well set your goals high, go out there and strive to achieve them.”

With his 200th win, Busch also had some fun. Along with Omaze, he is giving fans a chance to join him as a VIP guest as another pretty cool opportunity.

"We're partnering with Omaze to fly one lucky fan and a friend out to North Carolina to drive with me in a new 2018 Toyota Camry Rowdy Edition II," Busch said. "They get VIP passes for the Coca-Cola 600 and (my wife) Samantha will give them a behind-the-scenes tour at the track. And, of course, the coolest thing is they'll get to take home the car."

He continued: "Proceeds from the campaign will support The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund, which helps couples who are struggling to conceive a child and advocates for infertility education and awareness. Fans can visit Omaze.com/ROWDY until May 6 to enter for their chance to win and help us raise funds for something that’s very near and dear to our family.”

There's some time before the Coca-Cola 600, but in the weeks leading up to the event Busch has been the hottest driver in all series so far this season. He has won all four Truck races he has entered, three of the four he has been in on the Xfinity side and, of course, the three Cup events.

Advertisement

But beyond that, he has finished outside of the top six just once in all of his races and even that finish was a top 10. And he may very well have four wins in the Cup Series had he not been caught for a speeding violation at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when he had a lead.

Busch has been running very well, but he says his success is far more than about how he has been driving.

"The guys at JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) having been building us fast cars, so we are good when we unload at the track," he said. "Then Adam (Stevens, crew chief) and the guys have really done a nice job of working through practices and getting our cars better throughout the weekend and also making the calls on race day to put us in a position to win."

He continued: "My guys on pit road have been so good, especially at places like Martinsville and Bristol, where track position was really important where they gained us those spots and put us in a better position at the end of the race. I think you need everything to be successful and we have that going on right now and hope we can keep it going, it’s obviously been a great start to the season for us."

Busch will go for his fourth win in the Cup Series and seventh in his career at Richmond Raceway at the Toyota Owners 400 this week. He will take the weekend off from Xfinity Series racing.