Kyle Busch tells tweeter 'go back to grandmas basement' after truck series win

by Omnisport News 19 Aug 2017, 22:02 IST

Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch wasn't going to let an internet troll have the last word after his Camping World Truck Series win in Bristol Friday night.

Your an idiot!! Go back to ur grandmas basement cause the 65 employees @KBMteam will want to have at u if I shut down. https://t.co/pHuQAcA24j — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) August 19, 2017

The tweet Busch was responding to has since been deleted, but what Twitter user Austin Clark had said that prompted the reaction from Busch was, "The best case scenario for @NASCAR..Cup drivers no longer allowed to run in Xfinity or Trucks & Kyle Busch shuts his truck team down."

That tweet was the one that prompted the response from Busch after his win Friday, but this user had been all over Busch throughout the night.

Only reason people are cheering for @KyleBusch right now, is because they know how close he is to leaving the Xfinity Series. ???? — Austin Clark (@AJC_016) August 19, 2017

Since @KyleBusch announced he would leave the Xfinity Series after 100 wins, the Xfinity guys seem to just be giving him these wins. Lol! — Austin Clark (@AJC_016) August 19, 2017

After Busch's response to Clark's tweet several Busch fans went after this user which probably prompted him to delete his tweet.

As for Busch, his win at Bristol was his eighth lower-tier win this season. He has 140 wins in the lower tiers in his racing career.