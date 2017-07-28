Kyle Larson left sponsorless as Target exits NASCAR

The rising star, second in Cup Series points standings, "will still be on the track for a long time," Chip Ganassi says.

by Omnisport News 28 Jul 2017, 23:36 IST

Kyle Larson, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Target is getting out of the motorsports business altogether, ending its 16-year NASCAR relationship and leaving rising star Kyle Larson, currently second in Cup Series points standings, without a primary sponsor for most of next season, SportsBusiness Daily reported Friday.

Across nearly three decades, Target's sponsorship of Chip Ganassi Racing had covered NASCAR, IndyCar and other racing programs.

Ganassi said in a statement (via ESPN.com) that Larson, who turns 25 next week, will continue to drive for the CGR team.

"Kyle Larson is a once-in-a-generation talent," Ganassi said. "He and the No. 42 Chevrolet will still be on the track for a long time."

SportsBusiness Daily's report made the key point that Larson's rising profile should afford CGR more leeway than other teams that have lost primary sponsors:

"NASCAR observers will be keeping an eye on how fans react to the exit in terms of future purchasing consideration. While no team wants to see a sponsor leave, Ganassi may be in as strong a position as possible to weather Target’s departure from the No. 42, given Larson’s rise to stardom over the past 12 months. He has posted three wins in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series over the last calendar year, including two this season, and currently sits second in the Cup Series points list., after the 2017 season."

Target said it will focus its sports-marketing budget on soccer.