Larson's daring pass wins NASCAR race in overtime

Kyle Larson trumped Martin Truex Jr. for his third successive NASCAR win at Michigan International Speedway.

by Omnisport News 14 Aug 2017, 04:33 IST

Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson made an incredible and daring three-wide pass on the restart in overtime to hold off Martin Truex Jr. and win his third successive Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race at Michigan.

Sunday's triumph was Larson's fourth NASCAR Cup victory of his career.

That three of those wins have come at Michigan shows Larson knows how to drive at the track. But none of those previous victories could match this one for pure daring.

After a late crash led to a brief red-flag period, Truex restarted the race in overtime in the lead, with Erik Jones beside him on the front row.

Larson, restarting on the second row behind Truex in the outside lane, got in between the latter and Jones three-wide, and sailed into the lead. He was never challenged after that.

Brad Keselowski dominated the first half of the race, winning the opening stage and leading 104 laps. But Truex took the lead late in the second stage to end that segment on top, his NASCAR Cup series-leading 15th stage win in 2017.

Truex had held off the rest of the field on a late restart and seemed headed for his second-consecutive victory before that crash set up the overtime period.

In the end, Larson proved too much for NASCAR Cup points leader Truex.