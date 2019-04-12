×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Leclerc surprised by Red Bull's China pace

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    12 Apr 2019, 21:20 IST
charlesleclerc - Cropped
Charles Leclerc during practice for the Chinese GP

Charles Leclerc is predicting a potential three-way battle for supremacy at the Chinese Grand Prix after admitting he was surprised by Red Bull's pace in practice.

Sebastian Vettel topped the timesheets in FP1 for Ferrari and was second behind Mercedes rival Valtteri Bottas in the second session.

Red Bull performed strongly in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix but struggled to replicate that in Bahrain last time out.

However, Max Verstappen was fourth- and third-quickest in the two practice runs, leaving Leclerc chomping at the bit for a tussle between Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes.

"I think it will be very close, Mercedes and also Red Bull are actually quite close, so it will be an interesting battle," the Ferrari driver said.

"Red Bull are definitely closer than we expected, so that's good to see. It will be a good fight between the three teams, I think."

Verstappen is predicting a much stronger showing from Red Bull after putting their Bahrain struggles down to a set-up issue.

"We are definitely closer and also I was quite happy with the car. So not much to complain about," he said.

Advertisement

"[It's] a bit too early to say [whether Red Bull can fight at the front] but it looks better than Bahrain so for sure, we're happy for that.

"We found a problem over there so naturally expected it to be better here. Today we had a good balance in the car."

Omnisport
NEWS
Leclerc to use same power unit in China
RELATED STORY
Leclerc proves capable of mixing it with F1's elite despite Bahrain heartbreak
RELATED STORY
Ferrari will allow Leclerc to 'fight' Vettel
RELATED STORY
Leclerc impresses to make Ferrari fastest again
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Leclerc aims to play it cool in Bahrain
RELATED STORY
Hamilton not worried by Ferrari pace
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Vettel hoping fortune favours Ferrari in 1000th race
RELATED STORY
Ferrari set the pace as Gasly suffers 'pretty big crash' in F1 testing
RELATED STORY
Red Bull confident of keeping Verstappen despite Wolff calls
RELATED STORY
Hamilton treating F1's 1,000th race like any other
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us