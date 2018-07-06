Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Look: Toyota unveils new Supra to run in Xfinity Series in 2019

Omnisport
NEWS
News
06 Jul 2018
Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch

Toyota unveiled its new Supra Thursday in the Toyota Injector at Daytona International Speedway and also revealed the car will run in the Xfinity Series in 2019.

“When you talk Toyota and cool cars, Supra is the first thing that comes to mind for many auto enthusiasts,” Ed Laukes, Toyota Division Marketing’s group vice president, said in a statement, via NASCAR.com. “Supra’s return in production form is huge news, but now we’re also going to see this iconic sports car return to American motorsport."

The Supra will run its first race at Daytona in 2019.

Kyle Busch hopes to be the first man to drive it to victory.

“When Ed (Laukes) told me they were bringing Supra back, I almost didn’t believe him,” Busch said. “I figured he was messing with me, but Toyota did it and this is a big deal for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Supra is an iconic cool car, and to have it racing in NASCAR to highlight Supra’s return speaks to how important this is. I’m hoping to be the first guy to get Supra to Victory Lane, but I’m sure there’s a few other Toyota drivers thinking the same thing.”

The Supra was originally produced by Toyota in 1978, but its sales were discontinued in 1998 in the United States. It was taken entirely out of production in 2002.

