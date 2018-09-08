Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lorenzo sets new lap record to take Misano pole

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    08 Sep 2018, 19:45 IST
Jorge Lorenzo_cropped
Jorge Lorenzo during qualifying for the San Marino Grand Prix.

Jorge Lorenzo will start on pole position at the San Marino Grand Prix, raising hopes of a first Ducati win at Misano since 2007, with Marc Marquez suffering an untimely crash during qualifying.

The Spaniard clocked a time of one minute 31.629 seconds to set a new lap record at a track where he has won three times previously in his MotoGP career.

It is the second successive pole for Lorenzo; he grabbed top spot for the British Grand Prix last time out too, only for the race to be cancelled at a soggy Silverstone.

Jack Miller guided his Ducati powered Pramac to second place with Maverick Vinales completing the front row, the Yamaha rider squeezing in front of Andrea Dovizioso on his final lap of the session.

Marquez, meanwhile, had to settle for fifth place after taking a spectacular tumble.

The championship leader was looking to keep pace with compatriot Lorenzo when he came off at Turn 15, leading to a dash back to the garage to mount his spare bike.

However, despite showing excellent pace while sprinting on two feet, Marquez was unable to improve on his best time on two wheels, leaving him with work to do if he is to win the race for a second straight year.

Cal Crutchlow will start from sixth, ahead of Valentino Rossi and Danilo Petrucci, with Johann Zarco and Alex Rins rounding out the top 10.

 

Provisional classification:
1. Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati): 1:31.629secs
2. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing): 1:31.916s
3. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) 1:31.950s
4. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 1:32.003s
5. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 1:32.016s
6. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) 1:32.025s
7. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) 1:32.028s
8. Danilo Petrucci (Pramac Racing) 1:32.136s
9. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) 1:32.250s
10. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) 1:32.338s

Omnisport
NEWS
Rossi delights Mugello crowd with record-breaking pole
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo wins Catalonia GP ahead of Marquez
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo seals first pole since 2016 as Marquez emerges in...
RELATED STORY
Dovizioso pips Marquez to pole at milestone GP
RELATED STORY
Raikkonen leads Ferrari one-two at Monza with fastest lap...
RELATED STORY
Two in a row for dominant Lorenzo in Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Marquez edges ninth straight Sachsenring pole
RELATED STORY
Frenchman Ghiretti and Englishman Reynolds secure pole...
RELATED STORY
INMRC: Maiden Pole for Sarath Kumar in Super Sport class
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo triumphs in Austria after gripping Marquez battle
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us