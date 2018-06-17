Lorenzo tells critics: Remember MotoGP wins next time I struggle

Jorge Lorenzo believes his critics "spoke too early" as he is always confident he can return to the very top of MotoGP.

Jorge Lorenzo in Catalonia

Jorge Lorenzo has hit out at his critics after recording back-to-back MotoGP wins, claiming his achievements are forgotten when he goes through a tough spell.

The Spaniard was a world champion five times on a Yamaha bike, but he has struggled since joining Ducati at the start of 2017, registering his first MotoGP victory with the team last time out in Italy.

But after a second consecutive success - this time in Barcelona on Sunday - Lorenzo, who has signed for Repsol Honda from next year, blasted those who "spoke too early" when he was not winning.

"It's just the human nature, isn't it? We believe the present and, when the present is bad, we speak too early," he said.

"We need to have more memory and to understand what I've done during all these years in the world championship, 16 years in the world championship and I always came back [to winning].

"I hope that next time, when I go through a bad moment, they remember this time.

"Two months ago [two wins] looked unbelievable, didn't it? It looked impossible - and now it is done.

"We humans very easily get used to the good things - this is not very good because you need to enjoy these emotions a lot. But I cannot say I'm not really, really happy to win two in a row with Ducati."

Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi insists he never doubted Lorenzo, adding to BT Sport: "What I said several times during last year and the beginning of this year [was that] we always knew he was going to do it because he never gives up.

"Even in bad races that he had last year, he never gives up. A champion, like he is, comes to the point."