Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lorenzo tells critics: Remember MotoGP wins next time I struggle

Jorge Lorenzo believes his critics "spoke too early" as he is always confident he can return to the very top of MotoGP.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 17 Jun 2018, 21:20 IST
15
JorgeLorenzo - cropped
Jorge Lorenzo in Catalonia

Jorge Lorenzo has hit out at his critics after recording back-to-back MotoGP wins, claiming his achievements are forgotten when he goes through a tough spell.

The Spaniard was a world champion five times on a Yamaha bike, but he has struggled since joining Ducati at the start of 2017, registering his first MotoGP victory with the team last time out in Italy.

But after a second consecutive success - this time in Barcelona on Sunday - Lorenzo, who has signed for Repsol Honda from next year, blasted those who "spoke too early" when he was not winning.

"It's just the human nature, isn't it? We believe the present and, when the present is bad, we speak too early," he said.

"We need to have more memory and to understand what I've done during all these years in the world championship, 16 years in the world championship and I always came back [to winning].

"I hope that next time, when I go through a bad moment, they remember this time.

"Two months ago [two wins] looked unbelievable, didn't it? It looked impossible - and now it is done.

"We humans very easily get used to the good things - this is not very good because you need to enjoy these emotions a lot. But I cannot say I'm not really, really happy to win two in a row with Ducati."

Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi insists he never doubted Lorenzo, adding to BT Sport: "What I said several times during last year and the beginning of this year [was that] we always knew he was going to do it because he never gives up.

"Even in bad races that he had last year, he never gives up. A champion, like he is, comes to the point."

3-time MotoGP champ Lorenzo to replace Pedrosa at Honda
RELATED STORY
Marquez expects Lorenzo to competitive with Honda
RELATED STORY
Two in a row for dominant Lorenzo in Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo to replace Pedrosa and join Marquez at Repsol Honda
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo seals first pole since 2016 as Marquez emerges in...
RELATED STORY
Marquez crash allows Lorenzo to end drought in Mugello
RELATED STORY
Marquez wins French MotoGP to extend world championship lead
RELATED STORY
Preliminary agreement reached for Brazilian MotoGP
RELATED STORY
MotoGP: Pedrosa to end 18-year association with Honda
RELATED STORY
Ducati bring in Petrucci as Lorenzo's replacement
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us