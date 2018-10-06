×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lorenzo withdraws from Thailand GP after huge crash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    06 Oct 2018, 09:06 IST
JorgeLorenzo-cropped
Ducati rider Jorge Lorenzo

A huge crash in Friday's practice session has forced Ducati star and three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo to sit out the Thailand Grand Prix.

Lorenzo will not feature in Sunday's race after he was involved in a horror accident during FP2 – the 31-year-old rider thrown into the air and off the track.

A technical problem with Lorenzo's Ducati was cited as the reason for the crash at Buriram International Circuit, where the Spaniard was seventh fastest at the time of his fall.

Aside from some contusions to his wrist and ankle, Lorenzo – who was already nursing a dislocated toe and fractured second metatarsal from Aragon last month – avoided serious injury.

However, it was announced on Saturday that Lorenzo will withdraw from the remainder of the Thai GP as he bids to be fit for the final four rounds of the season.

Lorenzo – seen hobbling on crutches on Saturday – is fourth in the championship standings and 44 points adrift of team-mate Andrea Dovizioso in the race for second behind Honda's Marc Marquez.

 
Omnisport
NEWS
Lorenzo doubtful for Thailand GP following 'scary' crash
RELATED STORY
Dovizioso triumphs as Lorenzo crash hands Marquez second
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo sets new lap record to take Misano pole
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo triumphs in Austria after gripping Marquez battle
RELATED STORY
Marquez wins Assen thriller after early Lorenzo heroics
RELATED STORY
Vettel closes gap after Alonso crash in Belgium
RELATED STORY
IndyCar driver Wickens taken to hospital after crash
RELATED STORY
Three in a row for Lorenzo at Aragon
RELATED STORY
Tense Spielberg triumph one of my best, says Lorenzo
RELATED STORY
IndyCar driver Wickens has spinal surgery after Pocono crash
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us