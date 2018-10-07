Marquez beats Dovizioso after dramatic last-lap battle in Thailand

Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez.

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez prevailed in a final-lap tussle with Andrea Dovizioso to claim victory in the inaugural Thailand Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Repsol Honda rider forced his way past the Italian at Turn 5 and held off Dovizioso at the last corner, clinching a win that puts him on the brink of a fifth world title in the space of six years.

Maverick Vinales crossed the line in third for a podium split by only three tenths of a second.

Marquez now sits 77 points clear of closest challenger Dovizioso with just four races to go.

The Spaniard, starting on pole, got away well to lead the opening four laps before conceding that position to Valentino Rossi, who ultimately finished fourth.

The Movistar Yamaha rider lost out to Dovizioso at Turn 1 on lap 11, dropping to third, as the Italian and Marquez moved to the front, before later being passed by Vinales too.

With five laps to go, Marquez began plotting his bid for the win, momentarily risking his place on the podium when he ran wide as he tried to overtake Dovizioso on lap 23.

Another failed attempt to pass at the hairpin followed a lap from the end, but Marquez eventually got it right to win the first race to be held in Buriram.



IN THE POINTS:

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda)

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) +0.115 seconds

3. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) +0.270

4. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) +1.564

5. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) +2.747

6. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) +3.023

7. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) +6.520

8. Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto) +6.691

9. Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac Racing) +9.944

10. Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing) +11.077

11. Andrea Iannone (Suzuki Ecstar) +15.488

12. Hafizh Syahrin (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) +17.691

13. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) +21.413

14. Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) +22.802

15. Bradley Smith (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +23.628

TITLE STANDINGS:



1. Marc Marquez - 271

2. Andrea Dovizioso - 194

3. Valentino Rossi - 172

4. Maverick Vinales - 146

5. Jorge Lorenzo - 130



1. Repsol Honda - 358

2. Ducati - 324

3. Movistar Yamaha - 318

4. Suzuki Ecstar - 215

5. Alma Pramac Racing - 200