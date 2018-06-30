Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Marquez claims first Dutch TT pole, Rossi third after crash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    30 Jun 2018, 20:07 IST
MarcMarquez - cropped
Reposl Honda rider Marc Marquez in Assen

Marc Marquez secured just his second pole position of the season and first at the Dutch TT, while Valentino Rossi will start on the front row despite a crash in practice on Saturday.

Repsol Honda rider and MotoGP championship leader Marquez beat Cal Crutchlow to the front of the grid by just four hundredths of a second with a final lap of one minute, 32.791 seconds.

The result will be a huge boost for the four-time champion, who has seen his advantage in the standings cut to 27 points after successive victories for Jorge Lorenzo.

Ducati rider Lorenzo's only premier class win in Assen came in 2010 and he will have his work cut out if he is to challenge for the top step of the podium after qualifying 10th.

Beside Marquez and Crutchlow on Sunday will be Rossi, who slid out at turn seven during FP4 but managed to avoid having to go through Q1.

The veteran Movistar Yamaha man has triumphed at Assen 10 times across the classes - it was the scene of his most recent victory in 2017 - and he was just 0.059 seconds slower than Marquez.

Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati), Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) and Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) will start on the second row.

 

Provisional classification:

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda): 1:32.791secs
2. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda): 1:32.832s
3. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha): 1:32.850s
4. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati): 1:32.870s
5. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar): 1:32.933s
6. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha): 1:32.984s
7. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia): 1:33.029s
8. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3): 1:33.072s
9. Andrea Iannone (Suzuki Ecstar): 1:33.120s
10. Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati): 1:33.167s

Marquez to start fourth after being stripped of Austin pole
RELATED STORY
Marquez wins French MotoGP to extend world championship lead
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo seals first pole since 2016 as Marquez emerges in...
RELATED STORY
Rossi delights Mugello crowd with record-breaking pole
RELATED STORY
Two in a row for dominant Lorenzo in Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Marquez crash allows Lorenzo to end drought in Mugello
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo wins Catalonia GP ahead of Marquez
RELATED STORY
Hamilton claims 75th pole as Mercedes dominate in France
RELATED STORY
Marquez dominates in Jerez as rivals all crash out
RELATED STORY
Truex claims pole at Richmond; third of the season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us