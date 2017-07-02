Marquez: Folger battle toughest Sachsenring test

Jonas Folger's supreme effort at the German GP just fell short, but race winner Marc Marquez hailed the rookie's maiden podium.

by Omnisport News 02 Jul 2017, 20:05 IST

Marc Marquez celebrates German GP win

Marc Marquez said his eighth Sachsenring win on the spin was his toughest after being pushed all the way by Jonas Folger on his way to the top of the MotoGP standings.

Repsol Honda star Marquez has now won from pole in Germany in each of the past eight seasons across all classes - a run that has extended into all five of his MotoGP campaigns.

Marquez produced a stunning recovery from way down the field to win last year, but his battle with Folger on Sunday was no less thrilling.

Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rookie Folger took his first podium after Marquez's class told, but the heat of battle with the young German had left the champion sweating.

8 in a row and heading into the summer with the Championship lead #GermanGP pic.twitter.com/vpt7j2Iaqs — MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) July 2, 2017

Marquez told BT Sport: "It was the toughest race in Sachsenring. Last year with the flag to flag was very difficult but this year... the rhythm was incredible

"Before the race everybody, including us, expected a battle between me and my team-mate, but Jonas was there. I was pushing a lot all the race, nearly all the laps, it was a really good rhythm

"I was thinking the tyres would drop but I was trying to keep the distance, trying to keep always focused 100 per cent.

"Jonas, to be a rookie rider, he did an incredible race but I always believed I could open a small gap.

"I did not want to arrive in last lap with Jonas [close by] because he's in his country so it would be a very tough last lap!"