Marquez: I didn't expect a race like this

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    01 Jul 2018, 21:17 IST
MarcMarquez - cropped
Marc Marquez addresses the media in Assen

Marc Marquez was surprised by the competitive nature of the Dutch TT as he emerged from an eight-way battle for the lead to claim victory.

MotoGP leader Marquez had seen future Repsol Honda team-mate Jorge Lorenzo win the last two races, before the current Ducati man took control again in the Netherlands, having started in 10th.

Pole-sitter Marquez expected a "calm" race, but he responded well to the chaos to win by over two seconds.

"I didn't expect a race like this. I expected a race with a big group and everyone [to be] more calm," he told BT Sport. "But everyone was attacking.

"I thought if I didn't attack, everyone would overtake me. I got up, tried to push and I gave everything."

Marquez was involved in multiple flashpoints and he admitted that he was concerned in one incident as he and Maverick Vinales went wide and made contact.

"What I remember most was [the incident] with Vinales. It was quite scary," he said.

"I missed turn eight and we were parallel, then we made contact. With the contact, I released the brake - the handlebar was slippery - and I thought, 'okay, I go to the gravel.'

"Then, I don't know why, I put it in first gear and I was able to stop the bike. That was the moment that I was most scared."

