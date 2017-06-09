Marquez lays down a marker in Barcelona

Jack Miller going the wrong way around the track was the only moment of peril on Friday at the Catalan Grand Prix as Marc Marquez dominated.

Marc Marquez mastered wet and dry conditions to lay down a dominant marker for the Catalan Grand Prix on Friday.

The world champion has won just once this season and sits fourth in the standings, behind Maverick Vinales, Andrea Dovizioso and Valentino Rossi.

He was in a class of his own at the Circuit de Catalunya, however, despite changeable weather conditions.

Jorge Lorenzo went quickest early in FP1 as riders went out on full wet tyres, but Marquez pegged him back and was three tenths clear of his compatriot by the end of the session.

FP1 is often a learning curve for riders and teams alike, and so it proved for Jack Miller, who went the wrong way around the chicane and was shown black flags.

With everybody on the same page for FP2, Marquez began to open up his Repsol Honda, turning in a quickest time of one minute 44.295 seconds.

Lorenzo was once again his closest rival, but four tenths off the pace. Monster Yamaha Tech 3's Jonas Folger raised eyebrows by knocking Dovizioso into fourth place.