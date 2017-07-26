Marquez offers support to Nieto after Ibiza accident

After 13-time world champion Angel Nieto was reportedly involved in a bike accident, Marc Marquez has tweeted his support.

by Omnisport News 26 Jul 2017, 21:43 IST

Marc Marquez with Angel Nieto

Marc Marquez has offered his support to 13-time world champion Angel Nieto after the 70-year-old was reportedly involved in an accident in Ibiza.

Nieto was a dominant force in motorbike racing from 1969 to 1984, winning seven titles in the 125cc category and six at 50cc level.

Only Giacomo Agostini (15) has won more world titles on two wheels than Nieto, with Valentino Rossi his nearest challenger on nine thanks to his seven MotoGP crowns.

Reports in Spain have said Nieto is in a "serious but not critical" condition in hospital on the Spanish island after the quad bike he was riding collided with a car on Wednesday.

All our thoughts today are very much with Ángel Nieto, following his quad biking incident in Ibiza. Ánimo Ángel! pic.twitter.com/KRHIlbrNVv — MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) July 26, 2017

Marquez took to Twitter to wish his compatriot well, while fellow rider Loris Baz also posted his best wishes to Nieto.

"Much strength master," Marquez wrote. "You will also win this race!"