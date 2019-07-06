Marquez takes 10th straight Sachsenring pole, Dovizioso out in Q1

Marc Marquez took pole at the German Grand Prix

Marc Marquez claimed his 10th successive pole position at the Sachsenring, where MotoGP title rival Andrea Dovizioso will start the German Grand Prix from the fifth row.

Reigning champion Marquez clocked a time of one minute, 20.195 seconds to start from the front of the grid for the 57th time in the premier class – one adrift of Mick Doohan's all-time record.

He will be joined on the first row by Fabio Quartararo, who showed incredibly courage to ride on after a partial shoulder dislocation in FP3, and Dutch TT winner Maverick Vinales.

Alex Rins was fourth, with Jack Miller and Cal Crutchlow making up the rest of the second row.

Dovizioso and Valentino Rossi had to go through Q1 and the former was consigned to starting 13th by a stunning final lap from Takaaki Nakagami at the end of the session.

Nakagami sustained ankle ligament damage in the Netherlands and took part at Sachsenring despite requiring crutches to move around in the garage.

Rossi will start one place behind the Japanese in 11th, while Dovizioso's Ducati team-mate Danilo Petrucci could only manage 12th.

Petrucci lost his temper with perceived blocking by Joan Mir in Q2 and appeared to attempt to strike the Suzuki Ecstar rider after pulling alongside him following turn 12.

The Italian could face a penalty for his actions and was taken to the medical centre for a check-up following a crash.

With Jorge Lorenzo sitting out due to a back injury sustained at the Dutch TT, Stefan Bradl guided Repsol Honda's second bike to 14th.

Provisional classification

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda)

2. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha) +0.205secs

3. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) +0.211s

4. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) +0.336s

5. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) +0.495s

6. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) +0.662s

7. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha) +0.769s

8. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +0.828s

9. Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar) +0.866s

10. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) +0.909s

11. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha) +0.942s

12. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) +1.291s