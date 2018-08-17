Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mena fails to take advantage of good start

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
14   //    17 Aug 2018, 09:38 IST

By Dharmendra Pant

Copiapo,(Chile) Aug 17 (PTI) It was a mixed day for Hero Motorsports Team rally at the Atacama Rally as Oriol Mena was placed 13th while Joaquim Rogrigues couldn't finish the third stage of the event.

Mena started strongly but a difficult waypoint towards the end of the stage made him lose precious time to close the stage at 13th place. Rodrigues decided against taking unwanted risk and stopped before the stage came to a closure.

The third stage had challenging dunes where speed and ability are severely put to test.

"I am very happy as it was a good experience. I will try to do as much as possible. It was 260 km in three hours which is nearly 90kmph, so in the end it was okay," Mena told PTI.

"For me, the challenge is to win Dakar one day. For that, you need trust your navigation skills, be aware about road book dangers yet drive as fast as possible. You need to trust in your road book and try to find a good way."

As far as Rodrigues was concerned, the third stage was disappointing for him. There was some technical snag in his bike which forced him to pull out.

Rodriguez, who was out for about six months because of a back injury, admitted that he is not yet fully fit.

"To go 'full gas' again. it's really a hard work. My back is still hurting and it is playing on my mind. My fitness is still not 100 percent. I have started doing my half training but I am still not yet there in terms of fitness," he said.

Rodriguez said , " it's a long road ahead of me to get back to full fitnes but mental. its the biggest thing to catch seven months from the bike. Its really hard

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
The story of the greatest rivalry at Le Mans
RELATED STORY
Can Sébastien Ogier start his fightback in Sardinia?
RELATED STORY
Rally Drivers are different breed - INRC 2018
RELATED STORY
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to drive Brickyard 400 pace car
RELATED STORY
Marquez holds off Dovizioso charge to claim Austrian pole
RELATED STORY
MRF Supercross 2018: Double Win for Harith Noah in Round...
RELATED STORY
Watch: Worst Indy 500 Crashes of all time
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Charlotte: Kyle Busch wins...
RELATED STORY
Marquez ready to attack in 'Ducati-land'
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Michigan: Denny Hamlin wins...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us