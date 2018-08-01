Mercedes working 'flat out' to improve - Wolff

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

Team boss Toto Wolff says Mercedes are working "flat out" to maintain their edge over Ferrari after the mid-season break.

The Silver Arrows have arrived at Formula One's annual recess with a 10-point lead over their closest rivals in the constructors' standings, while Lewis Hamilton is 24 ahead of Sebastian Vettel in the drivers' championship.

With four weeks until the grid reconvenes in Belgium, Wolff is keen to ensure his team do not take their foot off the gas.

"The battle at the top is more exciting than ever before, and things are also very tight in the midfield," he said.

"The races have not only produced some great wheel-to-wheel action on the track but also some surprise winners: seven of the 12 races so far were not necessarily won by the fastest car.

"All in all, I would say that the 2018 season has been a marvellous advertisement for the sport.

"For us as a team, the half-term report is a positive one, as we are currently leading both world championships. We owe this to the efforts of our team in Brackley and Brixworth and to the driving skills of Lewis and Valtteri [Bottas].

"At the same time, though, we also realise that we have dropped points in more than one race, so we are going flat out to boost performance even more for the second half of the season.

"We will be working very hard on that right up to the weekend when the summer break officially begins as decreed by the regulations.

"It's a break that everyone on our team has more than earned. We will then come back refreshed with the necessary energy to raise our game even further in the second half of the season."