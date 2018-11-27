×
Mick Schumacher steps up to Formula 2

9   //    27 Nov 2018, 19:52 IST
MickSchumacher - cropped
Prema driver Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time Formula One world champion Michael, will step up to Formula 2 with his Prema team for the 2019 season.

The 19-year-old won the Formula 3 European title in 2018 and will race alongside Ferrari star Sebastian Vettel for Team Germany in the Race of Champions in January, following in the footsteps of his father, a six-time Nations Cup winner.

And Schumacher has now moved a step closer to F1 after agreeing a deal to join the division below next season, as Prema announced on Tuesday.

"I'm really looking forward to contesting my next season with Prema in FIA Formula 2," Schumacher said in a statement released by the team with which he was successful this year.

"[It is] a logical step on my sporting path, in my view, because I want to further improve my technical experience and driving skills. For me, it was very clear to go into Formula 2 with Prema.

"I can't thank the Prema family enough for what we achieved together as a team, especially this year, how we continued to develop together. I'm also really excited to drive the Formula 2 tests in Abu Dhabi."

Schumacher's father, who dominated F1 in the early 2000s, suffered serious head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013.

