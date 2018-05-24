NASCAR at Charlotte: Odds, fantasy advice, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch

Odds, fantasy advice, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte.

Kevin Harvick

NASCAR heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the longest race of the season, the Coca-Cola 600.

Kevin Harvick will be looking for his third win in a row for the second time this season. He will also be looking to be the eighth driver to win both the NASCAR All-Star race and the Coca-Cola 600. The most recent to accomplish the feat was Kurt Busch in 2010.

The 42-year-old though will have stiff competition from Kyle Busch who has also won three races this season including one in Texas which boasts a similar track to Charlotte. Busch has 16 Top 10s and 11 Top 5s in his career at Charlotte Motor Speedway. However, he has yet to win the Coca-Cola 600.

Martin Truex Jr. ran into some trouble at the All-Star race Saturday, but he has a great history in Charlotte posting three Top 5s in his last three races in the Queen City. In his victory at the 1.5-mile track in 2016, he led a record 588 laps out of 600. He has led 756 laps (63 percent) in the last three races combined.

While these three drivers are clear favorites for the Coca-Cola 600, it should also be noted that seven of the last 10 winners of the race have been first-time winners including 2017 winner Austin Dillon.

What are the betting odds for NASCAR at Charlotte?

Kevin Harvick 9/5 Kyle Busch 9/2 Martin Truex Jr. 5/1 Kyle Larson 8/1 Ryan Blaney 10/1 Brad Keselowski 12/1 Denny Hamlin 15/1 Joey Logano 20/1 Clint Bowyer 20/1 Erik Jones 25/1 Kurt Busch 25/1 Aric Almirola 30/1 Chase Elliott 30/1 Daniel Suarez 60/1 Jimmie Johnson 60/1 Paul Menard 100/1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100/1 Matt Kenseth 100/1 William Byron 100/1 Alex Bowman 100/1 Jamie McMurray 100/1 Ryan Newman 100/1 Austin Dillon 100/1 Chris Buescher 500/1 Kasey Kahne 500/1 Darrell Wallace 500/1 AJ Allmendinger 500/1 Ty Dillon 1000/1 Michael McDowell 1000/1 Field (all others) 500/1

Odds via Westgate

Which NASCAR drivers are best for fantasy lineup at Charlotte?

Aric Almirola has been running well in recent weeks with three Top 10s in his last five races, and with a Top 15 at another 1.5-mile track in Atlanta early in the year, he may make a run at a good finish in Charlotte.

Ryan Blaney won at Texas and took the first stage in the night at Kansas. Those are both good signs for Charlotte where Blaney finished first and third in two races in 2017.

Daniel Suarez has been getting better and better in recent weeks as he is coming off of a second-place finish at the NASCAR All-Star race and a third-place finish at the Monster Mile in Dover. In addition, he finished in the Top 12 (11th and 6th) twice in his rookie year (2017) at Charlotte.

Jimmie Johnson hasn't had the best of years but he is prolific in Charlotte holding the all-time record for wins in Charlotte with eight between the All-Star race and the Coca-Cola 600. His 109.8 driver rating in Charlotte is the best among active drivers.