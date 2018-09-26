NASCAR at Charlotte: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers for Bank of America Roval 400
The third week of NASCAR's playoffs sees drivers make their way to Charlotte once again, only this time with much less knowledge than they've had before.
This will be the first time NASCAR drivers will race on Charlotte Motor Speedway's Roval, which is a 2.28-mile road course featuring 17 turns.
Drivers have had chances to practice on the course during the season, with some mixed results.
Cup drivers are testing the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway today. Combination oval/road course to be used for Bank of America ROVAL 400 on Sept. 30 on NBC. 2.28 miles, 17 turns. pic.twitter.com/WzDqlTdfyY— Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 17, 2018
It's the great unknown for drivers this week as the course will still incorporate Charlotte Motor Speedway's standard oval, but it will be very different with the changes.
Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch are the lone drivers to have qualified for the second round of NASCAR's playoffs by virtue of their wins in Las Vegas and Richmond. Kevin Harvick will get in by simply starting in Charlotte.
But the rest of the field of 12 remains up for grabs, which will create an entertaining race in Charlotte.
The Bank of America Roval 400 can be seen at 2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.
Here's the weekend schedule:
NASCAR at Charlotte 2018: TV channel and streaming info
Note: All times are ET.
FRIDAY, Sept. 28
12:05-12:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
1:05-1:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series first practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
3:00-3:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series final practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
4:45 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
SATURDAY, Sept. 29
11:00-11:50 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series second practice, NBC Sports App
12:10 p.m.:Xfinity Series Pole Qualifying, CNBC/NBC Sports App
1:30-2:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, CNBC/NBC Sports App
3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 200 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (55 laps, 125.4 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App
SUNDAY, Sept. 30
2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 (109 laps, 248.52 miles), NBC/NBC Sports App
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff point standings
|Driver
|Points
|Cutoff (+/-)
|Stage wins
|1. Kyle Busch
|2125
|Leader
|-
|2. Brad Keselowski
|2111
|--
|1
|3. Martin Truex Jr.
|2141
|--
|3
|4. Kevin Harvick
|2113
|+57
|-
|5. Joey Logano
|2081
|+25
|-
|6. Aric Almirola
|2079
|+23
|-
|7. Kyle Larson
|2073
|+17
|-
|8. Kurt Busch
|2071
|+15
|-
|9. Chase Elliott
|2066
|+10
|-
|10. Austin Dillon
|2066
|+10
|-
|11. Alex Bowman
|2061
|+5
|-
|12. Ryan Blaney
|2060
|+4
|-
|13. Clint Bowyer
|2056
|-4
|-
|14. Jimmie Johnson
|2054
|-6
|-
|15. Erik Jones
|2039
|-21
|-
|16. Denny Hamlin
|2031
|-29
|-
Which Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are racing at Charlotte?
There are 40 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order by first name:
AJ Allmendinger
Alex Bowman
Aric Almirola
Austin Dillon
Brad Keselowski
Chase Elliott
Chris Buescher
Clint Bowyer
Cole Whitt
Daniel Hemric
Daniel Suarez
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
David Ragan
Denny Hamlin
Erik Jones
Kevin Harvick
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Kyle Larson
Jamie McMurray
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Jimmie Johnson
JJ Yeley
Joey Logano
Justin Marks
Landon Cassill
Martin Truex Jr.
Matt DiBenedetto
Michael McDowell
No. 51 (TBA)
Paul Menard
Regan Smith
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Ross Chastain
Ryan Blaney
Ryan Newman
Timmy Hill
Trevor Bayne
Ty Dillon
William Byron