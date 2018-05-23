NASCAR at Charlotte: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers for Coca-Cola 600
Kevin Harvick will be looking to become the eighth driver to win both the NASCAR All-Star Race and the Coca-Cola 600.
The biggest weekend in racing comes to an end in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday as drivers will run in the Coca Cola 600 starting at 6 p.m. ET on FOX.
This is the second straight weekend in the city as Kevin Harvick is coming off of a victory in the NASCAR All-Star Race, giving him five wins already on the young season.
If he were to win again Sunday, he would be the eighth driver to win both the All-Star race and the Coca Cola 600 after Darrell Waltrip (1985), Davey Allison (1991), Dale Earnhardt (1993), Jeff Gordon (1997), Jimmie Johnson (2003), Kasey Kahne (2008) and Kurt Busch (2010).
The 400 laps around Charlotte Motor Speedway's 1.5-mile track changes drastically from start to finish. As the sun sets and the track becomes cooler, the more grip on the racetrack a car has. But when the green flag drops, the hot track can cause cars to slip and slide.
Harvick is coming off of back-to-back wins, but Kyle Busch remains the leader in the points standings. Daniel Suarez is also coming off of a second-place finish in the All-Star race and a third at the Monster Mile at Dover.
Here's the weekend schedule:
NASCAR at Charlotte 2018: TV channel and streaming info
Note: All times are ET
Thursday May, 24
2:35-3:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, FS1
4:05-4:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, FS1
6:00-6:50 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1
7:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Award qualifying, FS1
Streaming: FuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Friday, May 25
OFF
Saturday, May 26
9:05-9:55 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, FS1
10:10 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Pole qualifying, FS1
11:05-11:55 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1
1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Alsco 300 (200 laps, 300 miles)
Sunday, May 27
6 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 (400 laps, 600 miles), FOX
Streaming: FuboTV
NASCAR Cup Series points standings
The complete standings can be found below.
1. Kyle Busch, 17 playoff points
2. Joey Logano -12, 7 PP
3. Kevin Harvick -19, 24 PP
4. Brad Keselowski -107, 4 PP
5. Kurt Busch -110, 2 PP
6. Clint Bowyer -117, 5 PP
7. Denny Hamlin -123, 1 PP
8. Martin Truex Jr. -127, 7 PP
9. Ryan Blaney -138, 3 PP
10. Aric Almirola -161
11. Kyle Larson -167
12. Jimmie Johnson -217
13. Erik Jones -218
14. Alex Bowman -232
15. Chase Elliott -237
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -238
17. Austin Dillon -262
18. Paul Menard -263
19. William Byron -274
20. Ryan Newman -278
21. Daniel Suarez -280
22. Darrell Wallace Jr. -296
23. AJ Allmendinger -303
24. Jamie McMurray -309
25. David Ragan -312
Which NASCAR Cup Series drivers are racing at Kansas?
There are 41 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race, meaning all drivers will make the race with Thursday's qualifying setting their starting positions. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order by first name:
AJ Allmendinger
Alex Bowman
Aric Almirola
Austin Dillon
BJ McLeod
Brad Keselowski
Chase Elliott
Chris Buescher
Clint Bowyer
Corey LaJoie
Daniel Suarez
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
David Ragan
Denny Hamlin
Erik Jones
Gray Gaulding
Jamie McMurray
Jimmie Johnson
JJ Yeley
Joey Logano
Landon Cassill
Kasey Kahne
Kevin Harvick
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Kyle Larson
Martin Truex Jr.
Matt DiBenedetto
Matt Kenseth
Michael McDowell
Paul Menard
Parker Kligerman
Reed Sorenson
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Ross Chastain
Ryan Blaney
Ryan Newman
TBA (No. 51 team)
Timmy Hill
Ty Dillon
William Byron