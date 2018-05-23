Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    NASCAR at Charlotte: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers for Coca-Cola 600

    Kevin Harvick will be looking to become the eighth driver to win both the NASCAR All-Star Race and the Coca-Cola 600.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 23 May 2018, 02:27 IST
    28
    Kevin Harvick
    Kevin Harvick

    The biggest weekend in racing comes to an end in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday as drivers will run in the Coca Cola 600 starting at 6 p.m. ET on FOX.

    This is the second straight weekend in the city as Kevin Harvick is coming off of a victory in the NASCAR All-Star Race, giving him five wins already on the young season.

    If he were to win again Sunday, he would be the eighth driver to win both the All-Star race and the Coca Cola 600 after Darrell Waltrip (1985), Davey Allison (1991), Dale Earnhardt (1993), Jeff Gordon (1997), Jimmie Johnson (2003), Kasey Kahne (2008) and Kurt Busch (2010).

    The 400 laps around Charlotte Motor Speedway's 1.5-mile track changes drastically from start to finish. As the sun sets and the track becomes cooler, the more grip on the racetrack a car has. But when the green flag drops, the hot track can cause cars to slip and slide. 

    Harvick is coming off of back-to-back wins, but Kyle Busch remains the leader in the points standings. Daniel Suarez is also coming off of a second-place finish in the All-Star race and a third at the Monster Mile at Dover.

    Here's the weekend schedule:

    NASCAR at Charlotte 2018: TV channel and streaming info

    Note: All times are ET

    Thursday May, 24
    2:35-3:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, FS1
    4:05-4:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, FS1
    6:00-6:50 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1
    7:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Award qualifying, FS1

    Streaming: FuboTV (free 7-day trial) 

    Friday, May 25
    OFF

    Saturday, May 26
    9:05-9:55 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, FS1
    10:10 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Pole qualifying, FS1
    11:05-11:55 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1
    1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Alsco 300 (200 laps, 300 miles)

    Sunday, May 27
    6 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 (400 laps, 600 miles), FOX

    Streaming: FuboTV 

    NASCAR Cup Series points standings

    The complete standings can be found below.

    1. Kyle Busch, 17 playoff points
    2. Joey Logano -12, 7 PP
    3. Kevin Harvick -19, 24 PP
    4. Brad Keselowski -107, 4 PP
    5. Kurt Busch -110, 2 PP
    6. Clint Bowyer -117, 5 PP
    7. Denny Hamlin -123, 1 PP
    8. Martin Truex Jr. -127, 7 PP
    9. Ryan Blaney -138, 3 PP
    10. Aric Almirola -161
    11. Kyle Larson -167
    12. Jimmie Johnson -217
    13. Erik Jones -218
    14. Alex Bowman -232
    15. Chase Elliott -237
    16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -238
    17. Austin Dillon -262
    18. Paul Menard -263
    19. William Byron -274
    20. Ryan Newman -278
    21. Daniel Suarez -280
    22. Darrell Wallace Jr. -296
    23. AJ Allmendinger -303
    24. Jamie McMurray -309
    25. David Ragan -312

    Which NASCAR Cup Series drivers are racing at Kansas?

    There are 41 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race, meaning all drivers will make the race with Thursday's qualifying setting their starting positions. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order by first name:

    AJ Allmendinger
    Alex Bowman
    Aric Almirola
    Austin Dillon
    BJ McLeod
    Brad Keselowski
    Chase Elliott
    Chris Buescher
    Clint Bowyer
    Corey LaJoie 
    Daniel Suarez
    Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
    David Ragan
    Denny Hamlin
    Erik Jones
    Gray Gaulding
    Jamie McMurray
    Jimmie Johnson
    JJ Yeley
    Joey Logano
    Landon Cassill
    Kasey Kahne
    Kevin Harvick
    Kurt Busch
    Kyle Busch
    Kyle Larson
    Martin Truex Jr.
    Matt DiBenedetto
    Matt Kenseth 
    Michael McDowell
    Paul Menard
    Parker Kligerman
    Reed Sorenson
    Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
    Ross Chastain
    Ryan Blaney
    Ryan Newman
    TBA (No. 51 team)
    Timmy Hill
    Ty Dillon
    William Byron

