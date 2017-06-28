NASCAR at Daytona: Schedule, dates, qualifying drivers as TV coverage switches to NBC Sports

After a non-traditional race at Sonoma, NASCAR returns to one of the sports' most iconic tracks ? Daytona International Speedway.

by Omnisport News 28 Jun 2017, 02:50 IST

Daytona International Speedway

After a non-traditional race at Sonoma, NASCAR returns to one of the sports' most iconic tracks — Daytona International Speedway.

Saturday night's Coke Zero 400 at the World Center of Racing also marks the final time fan-favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. races at Daytona before he retires at the end of the season. A four-time Daytona winner, Earnhardt hasn't exactly closed the door on racing at the Florida restrictor-plate track.



“Well, you never say never,” Earnhardt told reporters last week at Sonoma. “I’m just retiring from full-time racing. I’m going to run some Xfinity races next year. I don’t know that I won’t ever run the Daytona 500 again, if the right deal comes along. All these tracks you have memories at, all of them, Daytona included.



“I’m going to be coming back to these tracks, and I want to continue to be part of the sport. I don’t know how it’s going to affect me, really. It’s hard for me to put that into words, because I don’t know what that is going to feel like. It will be pretty weird, I think, to come back to the 500. I’m going to go to the 500 whether I’ve got any work to do or not. It will be pretty weird to be there and not race.”

NASCAR would love to have its most popular driver stay in the sport as long as possible and would also like to see him end his final full-time campaign with a win. Known as a restrictor-plate king like his father, Junior's best chance to end a 35-race winless drought could be under the lights at Daytona.

Here's the weekend schedule as NBC Sports takes over the TV broadcasts from Fox Sports for the remaining 20 races of the season.

NASCAR at Daytona schedule, TV channel info

(All times ET)

Thursday, June 29

2- 2:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice, NBCSN

3- 3:55 p.m.: Cup Series practice, NBCSN

4- 4:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series final practice, NBCSN

5- 5:55 p.m.: Cup Series final practice, NBCSN

Friday, June 30

2:10 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying, NBCSN

4:10 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying, NBCSN

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 (100 laps, 250 miles), NBCSN

What TV channel is the NASCAR race at Daytona on?

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero 400 Powered by Coca-Cola, begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and can be seen on NBC and the NBC Sports app.

What are the stage lengths for NASCAR at Daytona?

The Coke Zero 400, which is 160 laps and 400 miles, will be broken into three segments: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40, Stage 2 ends on Lap 80 and the final stage ends on Lap 160.

Saturday's Xfinity Series race will be broken into three stages: Lap 30, Lap 60 and Lap 100.

Which NASCAR drivers are racing at Daytona?

There are 40 Cup drivers entered in Saturday night's race, meaning all drivers will make the race with Friday's qualifying setting their starting positions. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order:

AJ Allmendinger

Austin Dillon

Brad Keselowski

Brendan Gaughan

Bubba Wallace

Chase Elliott

Chris Buescher

Clint Bowyer

Cole Whitt

Corey LaJoie

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Danica Patrick

Daniel Suarez

David Ragan

Denny Hamlin

D.J. Kennington

Elliott Sadler

Erik Jones

Jamie McMurray

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Jimmie Johnson

Joey Logano

Kasey Kahne

Kevin Harvick

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson

Landon Cassill

Martin Truex Jr.

Matt DiBenedetto

Matt Kenseth

Michael McDowell

Paul Menard

Reed Sorenson

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Newman

Ryan Sieg

Trevor Bayne

Ty Dillon