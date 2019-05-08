NASCAR at Dover: Denny Hamlin suffered carbon monoxide poisoning

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 08 May 2019, 00:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin had a scary experience after he finished 21st Monday in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Hamlin needed to be tended to by medics after carbon monoxide seeped into his Toyota after his right rear crush panel absorbed damage in the middle of the race.

Medics were seen aiding Hamlin after he exited his car, and he was wheeled off the track for further evaluation.

.@dennyhamlin was being attended to by medical staff on pit road once he exited his car. Looked exhausted.



He was seen on a golf cart being wheeled away for further treatment. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/2pEIA6Ac1s — Davey Segal (@DaveyCenter) May 6, 2019

However, Hamlin — who according to The AP experienced nausea and double-vision — downplayed the situation, which could have been deadly, and said the carbon monoxide wasn't the big factor in why he didn't place well.

“That kind of hampered the very end of the race for us, but it certainly wasn’t the deciding factor if we raced good or bad,” Hamlin said Tuesday, via The Associated Press. “It was just a tough race in general. It’s one of the more physically grueling racetracks we go to anyway. Then you do something like that, it makes it even worse.”

Martin Truex Jr. came away with the victory Monday, his 21st career win and second win at Dover. Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five, in order.

Hamlin said he felt fine Tuesday and that he's preparing for the Cup Series race this weekend at Kansas Speedway.